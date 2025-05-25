Sara Ali Khan channels her true royal aura in ivory salma sitara lehenga paired with South Indian temple jewelry

Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic looks are always the ones that make it to fashionistas’ Save Post for fashion inspiration. Not only does Sara charm her fans with her signature ‘Namaste’ gesture, but she also embodies Indian ethnic culture like a true desi diva. Yet again, we got our hands on the ultimate fashion inspo as the actress’s stylist, Tanya Ghavri, took to Instagram to post her latest traditional look. Let’s take some styling notes!

The Sky Force actress wore a heart-stirring gold-ivory lehenga set from the Indian ethnic fashion brand, FAABIIANA India. The sleeveless, strappy blouse featured a subtle, sweetheart neckline. The contemporary blouse followed a higher hemline, ending right below the bosom and revealing the midriff for a new-age lehenga style. The bodice featured golden thread embroidery, spanning the fabric and exuding regality.

The full-flared ivory lehenga added a soulful, festive vibe to the fit. Sara Ali Khan's designer lehenga boasted an array of sequins, covering the whole lehenga. The shimmery sequins looked like they embodied Starry Night. The flared skirt followed an intricate, ivory thread embroidery in paisley patterns, balancing the modern-day flair with traditional threadwork craft. A series of paisley designs decorated the lehenga’s hemline, completing it with an artisanal charm.

The dupatta of this traditional sway followed the same fabric and threadwork as the skirt, though its borders featured a strip of stunning, gilded rose appliques. These roses added a unique and statement-making edge to the flair.

The Murder Mubarak actress accessorized her ethnic look with traditional South Indian jewelry. The diva wore handcrafted golden jewelry that boasted an array of connected floral appliques, cascading into a royal pendant. The central motif of the necklace pertained to typical South Indian temple jewelry, attached with dangling golden beads.

The fashionista wore matching earrings and a maang tikka, exuding full, modern-age bride energy. She also embraced her hands with traditional style hand accessories that typically feature a ring connected with a string to the bracelet.

Keeping her make-up glamorous for the ethnic look, Sara flaunted bold, kohl-rimmed eyes, topped with warm, golden eyeshadows. She accentuated her glam with blush-up cheeks, light contour, and nude pink lips. She left her hair open in loose, wavy strands, center-parted for the stunning maang tikka.

Sara Ali Khan looked every inch ravishing in her gilded, ivory lehenga, and with her South Indian jewelry, she exuded charm and regality.

