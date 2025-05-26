'What if, I am...': When Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her biggest insecurity and her answer was heartbreaking

Janhvi Kapoor has grown immensely as an actress in the past 7 years. Starting from her debut Bollywood film Dhadak in 2018 to her last movie Ulajh, she has attempted various challenging characters and has received appreciation too. Meanwhile, she has also dealt with unfair criticism which led to insecurities. The actress was once asked about how her biggest insecurity and she gave a heartbreaking answer while saying what if she was as little as people think of her.

Back in 2022, during an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her biggest insecurity in life. Talking about the same, the actress said, "What if, I am as little as people think of me or I am as limited as they would imagine me to be."

When asked if she believed that she wasn't the way the people thought of her, she said yes. However, she added that she had her days when she wondered if people were correct about her and she didn't have much to offer. Janhvi who consistently gave two acclaimed films of her career in 2022 i.e. Good Luck Jerry and Mili also talked about whether she was aware of the criticism she got in her career. "I was. But I think now I am more aware of what I have to offer than I am of the criticism," she made her point.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is winning accolades for her film Homebound which recently premiered at Cannes 2025. Also starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, it received 9 minutes of standing ovation at the prestigious film festival. The movie is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan while Karan Johar has produced it. Earlier in April 2025, Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese also came on board as executive producer of the film.

She is also gearing up for the release of the romantic film Param Sundari which features her alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The Tushar Jalota directorial is slated to release on July 25, 2025. Soon after that, she will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy is expected to hit cinemas on September 12, 2025.

