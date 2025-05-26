Rust Shooting Update: Here's Why Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Must Stay Away From Victim's Family After Parole

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to d*ugs, manslaughter, and violence.

The armorer of the Rust Shooting case was granted parole last week, and now she is expected to stay away from the victim’s family. Following her prison sentence of 18 months and extra points for good behavior, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was granted freedom, according to the New Mexico Department of corrections.

The armorer on the sets of the Alec Baldwin starrer also completed her d*ug rehab program.

Gutierrez-Reed was headed right to her home in Arizona and is expected to serve her parole there. As for one of the conditions of her parole, she will not meet the family of the victim, Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer.

Other conditions of Hannah’s parole include that she has to find a job, in the year that she is out of jail, submit to the curfew, and cannot own guns or any other weapons.

Moreover, the armorer has to keep in contact with the parole officer and agree to constant monitoring.

As for the case, Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of the charges of involuntary mansl*ughter. Alec Baldwin too faced a trial following the death of Hutchins.

However, the actor never had to go to prison, as the jury declared him not guilty.

Gutierrez-Reed, however, has continued to appeal her conviction. After getting a new cinematographer on the block, the makers of Rust movie completed their movie.

