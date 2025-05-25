Cannes 2025: What changed in Alia Bhatt's life after Raha Kapoor's birth? Actress' reaction proves she is a doting mom

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt dazzled everyone with her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, turning heads with a series of captivating looks during the event's closing ceremony. While she owned the red carpet with grace and glamour, her thoughts and heart remain with her daughter Raha back in Mumbai.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Alia reflected on how becoming a mother has shaped her life, influenced her professional choices, and brought about personal transformation.

Alia Bhatt on what changed after Raha Kapoor's birth

In a recent conversation with Brut, Alia Bhatt reflected on how motherhood has brought a profound shift in both her personal and professional life. She expressed that while she couldn't exactly pinpoint how it had influenced her career choices, she felt a heightened sense of empathy and emotional sensitivity.

Bhatt admitted she no longer felt like the same person she was before becoming a mother. This transformation, she explained, wasn't a conscious decision to change but rather a natural shift in perspective. At one point, she even questioned her identity, describing the experience as feeling like a part of her was missing and wondering who this new version of herself was.

The Love & War actress also reflected on the most significant change she has experienced since becoming a mother to Raha. She shared that it now feels like she is never truly alone. Although the early days of motherhood can feel isolating due to the intense focus on caregiving, her daughter's constant presence in her thoughts makes her feel emotionally accompanied at all times.

Advertisement

The Alpha actress explained that even when she is physically away from home, her heart remains with her child. She added that this shift has made her think less about herself, as her entire world now revolves around her daughter.

Alia also spoke about how motherhood has made her more empathetic towards others. She explained that other people's pain and struggles now affect her deeply, as if they were happening to her own child. She said that becoming a mother changes the way you view the world, often thinking, "What if this happens to my child?" or hoping to protect them from harm.

The Dear Zindagi actress reflected on how she now understands her own mother's emotional reactions to news and events, something she never fully grasped before. She emphasized that this heightened sensitivity is something only a parent can truly comprehend and hoped she had conveyed the feeling well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s stylish appearance amid tight security at wedding in Mumbai goes VIRAL following recent breach at Galaxy Apartments