'Walked shoulder to shoulder': BTS' Jungkook makes fan's dream come true during secret trip to Japan amid military service

In a moment straight out of a fan’s dream, a traveler heading to Tokyo on May 24, 2025, experienced an unforgettable and rare encounter with BTS’ Jungkook. The unexpected meeting took place at Gimpo Airport and continued on the same flight. The event has since gone viral across social media.

The fan, who later shared the detailed account online, explained that they had arrived at Gimpo Airport early in the morning for a flight to Japan. While waiting inside the terminal, they noticed a photo of Jungkook outside the building. That made them briefly wonder if they might be lucky enough to spot the star in person. The thought became a surreal reality within minutes.

“I realized that I might meet him by chance. Then I looked up and saw that he was sitting in front of me,” the fan recalled. Caught off guard by the unexpected sighting, the fan decided to approach the BTS vocalist.

Joined by two others who also recognized him, they politely asked for an autograph. Jungkook, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and largely away from the public eye, was gracious and welcoming. He signed their boarding passes with a warm smile, leaving the fans visibly touched by his humility.

As fate would have it, the fan ended up on the same flight as Jungkook. After landing in Tokyo, the coincidences continued. The fan, being among the first to disembark, was surprised to find Jungkook directly behind them as they exited the plane.

“What’s even more coincidental is that I was the first one to get off the plane, and I didn’t notice that he was the second one. He walked shoulder to shoulder with me, and I couldn’t help but talk to him,” the fan wrote in their post.

Seizing the chance to speak with the artist one last time, the fan expressed genuine appreciation for his work. “I told him that I really liked his music, etc,” they said. Jungkook, moved by the comment, offered a sincere smile. As they approached the end of the jet bridge, the fan bid him farewell by saying, “Nice to meet you,” to which Jungkook, momentarily surprised, responded warmly with, “Nice to meet you too.”

Not wanting to intrude on his privacy further, the fan respectfully slowed their pace, allowing Jungkook to move ahead. Reflecting on the entire experience, the fan described it as a “complete chance encounter” and a memory they would treasure forever. Fans across the globe quickly responded to the story with a mix of awe and admiration. They praised Jungkook’s down-to-earth nature and respectful engagement with fans even while off-duty.

Jungkook officially enlisted for South Korea’s mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. He is currently serving as an active duty soldier and is expected to complete his service by June 2025.

Despite his limited public appearances, he continues to maintain a strong presence in the hearts of fans worldwide through his music and pre-recorded content. The occasional, unexpected personal moment, like this one, only deepens that connection.

