5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video with just the right amount of drama, romance, comedy to start week on a lighter note

The week has just started, and while most of us are well-rested and all pepped up, there are also some who turn to watching light-hearted entertainers to unwind at the end of the day. Well, this is why we curated this list of Bollywood with the right amount of drama, romance, and comedy for a quick and easy watch mid-week.

5 movies with just the right amount of drama, romance, and comedy:

1. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Where to watch: Netflix

In 2023, Luv Ranjan came up with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a rom-com featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, alongside Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and more. The commercial success of the film is proof of how much the audience enjoyed the film, and we’re sure you will too.

2. Jugjugg Jeeyo

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another family drama that guarantees a whole lot of entertainment is Jugjugg Jeeyo. This Raj Mehta comic caper stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli (in her debut role). Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie showcases how couples from different generations navigate through their relationship and deal with the highs and lows of married life.

3. Jai Mummy Di

Where to watch: Netflix

Jai Mummy Di brings back Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 stars, Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall, on the big screen. The romantic comedy film is surely going to take you on a hilarious ride while a couple in love try to handle the twisted dynamics between their mothers. Created by debutant director Navjot Gulati, this easy, light-hearted movie is produced by Luv Films.

4. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar came together to make the audience laugh out loud with Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. With raging positive reviews from fans and critics alike, the movie narrates a gay couple’s struggle in convincing their parents of their relationship. It also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy, Maanvi Gagroo, and Manu Rishi in supporting roles.

5. Coolie No. 1

Where to watch: Prime Video

If you’re looking for a masala film that has the right amount of drama, comedy, action and romance then consider watching Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1. Helmed by David Dhawan, it’s a recreation of the director’s 1995 film of the same name.

