Shilpa Shetty’s Rs 1,03,000 HOT chocolate outfit needs to be on every fashionista’s radar

Shilpa Shetty, the 90s heartthrob and Bollywood’s fitness diva, is a true fashionista at heart. The actress never refrains from taking sartorial risks and embraces some of the most striking looks ever. Yet again, the actress slipped on a stunning party dress, which was every inch ravishing. The 49-year-old in this brown dress can even make Gen Z style mavens take styling notes. So, let’s dive straight in!

Advertisement

The Life in a Metro actress took to Instagram to post some temperature-raising pictures in her new party look. The diva posed sultrily in a party dress, captioning her post, “Hot Chocolate.” Shetty curated the dress from the Turkey-based brand, Nour Fathallah. The swoon-worthy dress came with a price tag of around Rs 103,000.

Shetty’s brown flair had a strapless latex top with a roughly-wrapped silhouette for a voguish edge. The body-hugging, structured top fit Shilpa like a glove, accentuating its feminine appeal. The bottom of the dress boasted a straight-line pencil skirt. The body cinching silhouette of the dress with fine tailoring gave Shilpa a statuesque appeal. The skirt featured sequins, fully embellishing its fabric for a bedazzled and party-ready look. A matching latex brown leather belt brought sophistication to the fit.

The main highlight of the dress was the georgette brown dupatta, which exuded major Y2K vibes. The long dupatta acted like two trains, making this gorgeous dress a red-carpet-worthy ensemble.

Advertisement

For the accessories, the Shut up and bounce muse perfectly complemented her chocolate brown dress with golden jewelry. She just wore textured, chunky hoops, adding a bold and trendy edge to her outfit. Keeping it subtle but stylish, Shetty wore beige pointed stilettos, maintaining the brown-palette theme of the dress.

The Sukhee TV series actress’s makeup for this look could not have been more perfect. She boasted a warm glam, accentuating her face with a tanned base and dark contour. She flaunted golden shimmer for the eyeshadows, paired with brown nude lips, topped with gloss.

Further, Mrs. Kundra side-swept her voluminous, highlighted hair for a messy look, a perfect complement to her party look.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Alia Bhatt is retro chic in yellow Gucci skirt set and a floral-printed silk scarf