Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan's house security breached, Alia-Aishwarya and more turn heads at Cannes 2025

In the past week, several major news stories from Bollywood made headlines. While Salman Khan’s house security was breached twice, divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Jahnvi Kapoor made heads turn on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Here are the top 7 newsmakers of the week:

1. Salman Khan’s home security was breached

On May 22, 2025, a woman attempted to trespass into Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. However, the Mumbai Police promptly intervened and detained her on the spot. Prior to that, on May 20, 2025, another individual was caught trying to sneak into the superstar’s home. He was also held.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Cannes 2025

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the film and fashion festival. The Devdas actress impressed the fashion police by channelizing her desi bahu and flaunting her ‘sindoor bhari maang’. He donned a stunning ivory and gold saree by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

3. Alia Bhatt makes her debut on the Cannes 2025 red carpet

Alia Bhatt made her most anticipated debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. On the red carpet of the global event, the diva stunned in a beige Schiaparelli mermaid gown. For her second Cannes appearance, she chose a navy Giorgio Armani Prive gown, while for her third (and second on the red carpet), she stunned in a nude-hued monogrammed GG sari by Gucci.

4. Team Homebound slays at Cannes 2025

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, who are part of the film Homebound, made a stunning appearance together at the coveted festival. They were also joined by director Neeraj Ghaywan and the film’s producer Karan Johar.

5. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya

Days after visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya. In the viral pictures and videos, the couple was seen entering the temple premises amid a huge crowd and then offering prayers at the temple.

6. Paresh Rawal's lawyers make big revelation about his exit from Hera Pheri 3

After Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3, his lawyers released their first statement slamming Akshay Kumar’s production houses’ claim that they incurred losses after the star decided to part ways from the project.

7. Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan’s King to ditch Christmas, Diwali, and Eid release?

According to recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King won’t arrive in cinemas during Christmas, Diwali, or Eid but will instead go for a Gandhi Jayanti release in 2026.

Bonus news: Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala submitted two versions of Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 to CBFC. Both versions have been watched by the members of the board, and the film has been certified U/A.

