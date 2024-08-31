What is The Final Fate Of Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen; Deets Here

Disclaimer! This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen.

As the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta Okkotsu is an incredibly important character. In Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta has always had a tremendous role to play, and fans have thoroughly enjoyed his involvement in so many arcs. Through the Culling Game, Yuta showed off what he was capable of, and, later in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, he demonstrated many new abilities, including his domain expansion, and much more.

In the Shinjuku Showdown, Yuta's determination shined more than his technique. In order to defeat Sukuna, Yuta went as far as to take over Gojo's body, which ultimately backfired. Currently, his fate hangs in the balance, and fans have no idea what will happen to him.

Yuta Okkotsu and the Shinjuku Showdown

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta Okkotsu is one of the most important characters, and fans knew he would shine in the finale. Despite being hit by a World Splitting Dismantle, Yuta did not want to remain stationary after using his body and own techniques in the battle against Sukuna. In order to continue fighting, Yuta prepared a copy of Kenjaku's technique. Yuta took over Kenjaku's powers, and he then took over Gojo's body, bringing it to the battlefield in an attempt to defeat the King of Curses. Yuta took this step to show how determined he was to avenge his sensei's death.

As Gojo did in this fight, Yuta managed to expand his own domain while shrinking it to the size of a small ball. There was even a Hollow Purple he managed to fire. This Hollow Purple, however, was not strong enough to deal deadly damage to Sukuna. Although Yuta could have continued the fight and most likely won, Copy also stopped fighting.

His gamble had failed, and he was now stuck in Gojo's body. Since then, fans have heard nothing from Yuta, and his fate hangs in the balance. Fans finally heard something about Yuta in JJK chapter 268. Due to the fact that the war is now over, fans expected a confirmation of his death. Instead, they got a chapter in which Yuta can still be saved, but it is unclear exactly how that will happen. Currently, fans know that this will require advanced sorcery, but the process to achieve it is unknown.

Is Yuta going to return to his original body after the war ends?

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268, Yuta Okkotsu will be saved in some way. The fact that he is at a Jujutsu facility right now suggests that things are not going well for him and that, at the very least, his return is complicated. At this point, the story is building towards sorcerers pulling together their powers in order to save him. One thing fans can be certain of is Yuta Okkotsu's survival.

If the author had simply killed him, he would have died by now, and the fact that he hasn't means he will, in some way, survive. Now, the question is whether he will remain in Gojo's body forever, or if he will return to his own. Fans do not know the answer yet, and each possibility is possible.

It is highly likely, however, that Yuta will return to his own body if the author truly cares about Yuta's connection to Rika. Yuta would be able to be himself, while Rika could also function. Yuta's conclusion would be perfect and it would also open up many other exciting possibilities.

Keeping Yuta in Gojo's body is unlikely, since Kenjaku's technique doesn't work, so he cannot use Gojo's body anymore. Yuta doesn't need the body itself right now, and if he stays in Gojo's body, he will lose his connection to Rika. There is no logical explanation for this at this point, so Yuta will likely return to his own body in JJK chapter 269 in some way or another.

What about the return of fan favourite, Gojo Satoru?

There is an intrinsic link between Yuta's return and the return of Gojo Satoru. The reason for this is that Yuta is currently occupying Gojo's body, while his own body is lifeless. As long as Yuta can switch bodies without going through the brain-hopping technique, as is the case right now, then it is a possibility for Gojo as well. Since Gojo's body was cut in half, fans knew it could not be healed. Nevertheless, the reverse cursed technique has proven to be useful ever since Yuta's body was stitched together.

By using his power, Yuta healed all Gojo's injuries, and at the same time, made him ready to fight again. Now that Yuta is leaving Gojo's body, it is possible that he may return as well. It is not necessary to look beyond the concept of souls in Jujutsu kaizen to figure out how that return could be made possible. If body and soul are the same thing in this series, then a piece of Gojo must be inside his body, preparing for a fight for survival. If Yuta is removed from the body, Gojo's soul could potentially take over again, resulting in the strongest modern sorcerer returning, as well as Yuta continuing to be his student and successor.

Those interested in finding out what Jujutsu Kaisen will do with Yuta and Gojo's case need only wait for two weeks. Viz Media offers Jujutsu Kaisen for reading. There is a Shonen Jump and a Manga Plus app that fans can access to read the series for free and officially. On September 1, 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 will be released.

