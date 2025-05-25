Arbaaz Khan’s latest PIC ft. pregnant wife Sshura Khan, parents Salim-Salma Khan proves he is family man at heart

Ever since Arbaaz Khan married celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, he has been in marital bliss. The actor-filmmaker doesn't shy about expressing his love for his wife, be it online or in public. A while ago, when he dropped a cute family picture with his parents and his partner, people couldn’t stop showering them with red hearts. Check it out!

Advertisement

On May 25, 2025, Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable image. The family photo, featured his wife, Sshura Khan and Arbaaz’s parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. Using a red heart emoji, the filmmaker-producer expressed his love for the three special people in his life.

Arbaaz Khan drops a family picture

Last month, Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted heading inside a maternity clinic in Mumbai, sparking rumors of expecting their first child soon. For the unknown, the couple got married in December 2023 as per traditions at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. The intimate event was attended by their close family members and friends, including B-town superstar Salman Khan.

This isn’t Arbaaz’s first wedding. The Dabangg actor has been married to model and actress Malaika Arora. However, the couple got divorced in 2017 and are now co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan. On the work front, Arbaaz bankrolled two movies, Raveena Tandon-led Patna Shuklla, and Arshad Warsi's Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

Advertisement

According to a report by The Times of India, Arbaaz is working on Dabangg 4 as a producer. He might also be seen playing the role of Makhanchand Pandey in the film. While talking to Pinkvilla, he said that the anticipated film is definitely in the pipeline.

Arbaaz added, “We are going to do it. The period between Dabangg 3 and 4 won't be as long as between the second and third installments. It won't take very long. But yes, we both need to get out of our engagements to which we have committed prior, and then maybe sit, lock ourselves thinking, and work on it.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan expecting their first child? Couple spotted at maternity clinic: WATCH