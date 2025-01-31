‘Anyone who has dated…’ BLACKPINK Jennie reveals relating to Love Hangover lyrics; shoots multiple MVs for Ruby

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is prepping for her much-anticipated solo comeback album RUBY and has released the single Love Hangover featuring Dominic Fike. The K-pop star jhas recently appeared in the YouTube talk show hosted by Hyeri. She talked about her new song and also shared what she has prepared for the upcoming record.

On January 31, 2025, Jennie appeared on Hyeri’s YouTube show HYELL's CLUB to talk about her upcoming projects. During the conversation, Hyeri asked about her recent single Love Hangover, and Jennie explained that the lyrics convey the experience of knowingly stepping into love despite the inevitable pain and heartbreak. She described it as a cycle of falling in love, getting emotionally intoxicated, and dealing with the aftermath, much like a love hangover. Upon first hearing the song, she found it deeply relatable and believes that anyone who has experienced love and heartbreak will connect with its message.

Watch Love Hangover music video

Speaking about the filming process, she revealed that the video was shot in Mexico and features her alongside a male lead Charles Melton, in a series of romantic moments. However, each time her character falls in love, she metaphorically ‘dies,’ reflecting the song’s central theme. The video was also played during the segment, and they both gave their live reaction.

Moreover, Jennie also talked about how hard she worked for the upcoming album, revealing that she spent a year working on it. She also revealed to have filmed multiple music videos, but the release dates have not been fixed yet.

Hyeri shared her love for food, playfully admitting that a significant portion of her income goes toward indulging in delicious meals. On the other hand, Jennie shared the opposite sentiment, saying that if it were possible, she’d rather consume food in pill form instead of eating.

Watch full video of HYELL's CLUB featuring Jennie

Jennie announced her first full studio solo album, RUBY, will be released on March 7, 2025. She will also be holding her debut solo concert tour, The Ruby Experience, kicking off in Los Angeles on March 6, 2025, and she will also be performing in New York and Seoul. Previously, she released the single Zen on January 25, 2025, along with an extravagant music video.