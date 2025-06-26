Box Office Battle: Warner Brothers clubs F1 with Jurassic World & Superman; Fights with PVRInox to win showcasing against Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa

It is going to be another eventful weekend at the Indian box office, with a mix of strong holdover as well as new releases. While Sitaare Zameen Par is already doing quite well in theatres for the size of film that it is, there are anticipated films like F1 and Maa also up for release tomorrow, the 27th of June, 2025. Warner Bros. is not happy with PVRInox.

Advertisement

The Hollywood studio has accused the multiplex chain of giving too many screens and shows to Bollywood films Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa, while its own movie, F1: The Movie is struggling to get showtimes. Let’s analyse this in further detail.

Despite F1 getting very favourable reports from fans and critics alike, it is not getting enough screens in PVRInox to prove its worth

F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, hits theatres in just hours from now. The high-speed racing drama has got the approval of the critics with an over 90 percent critic-score at the time of this article. Even the few lucky fans that got to watch the movie earlier, loved its IMAX screenings during paid previews on June 25th. Despite the frenzy, PVRInox has given most prime slots to Sitaare Zameen Par. Warner Bros. has reportedly sent a warning to PVRInox, demanding fair screen allocations for F1 and its upcoming releases. The studio has even threatened to pull its film out from the chain if things don’t change.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. Is Trying To Get More Screens For F1 By Clubbing It With The Studios' Upcoming Releases Jurassic World Rebirth And Superman

The issue goes beyond F1. Warner Bros. is trying to get most screens for F1 by using Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman as a bait. The studio wants a level playing field and has hinted at skipping PVRInox entirely if the chain continues to favour other films. This is a bold stance, as PVRInox controls a huge chunk of India’s multiplex market. The negotiations are ongoing, but no resolution has been announced so far.

PVRInox Is Too Big To Ignore For Warner Bros; The Multiplex Chain Shall Allocate More Screens Based On Demand

PVRInox is too big to ignore. It’s the top multiplex chain in India, and Warner Bros. can’t afford to skip it entirely. If F1: The Movie starts pulling in big crowds, PVRInox will likely add more shows. Box office numbers always speak louder than studio threats. Warner Bros. will probably have to compromise and work with PVRInox to ensure its films get seen.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time screen allocation has caused a stir. Bollywood’s star-driven films often dominate, leaving Hollywood releases in the dust. With Sitaare Zameen Par doing pretty well at the box office, PVRInox is cashing in. But if F1 gains traction, expect more screens to open up for the racing drama.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: F1 Review: Brad Pitt leads a slightly long but exhilerating and very satisfying old school movie that's full of heart