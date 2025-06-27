Brad Pitt to Fight Angelina Jolie in Court Over Château Miraval in 2-Week Trial, Details Inside

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are set to face each other in court again. The ex-couple has locked horns in a legal battle over the ownership of the Château Miraval winery.

In the documents submitted by Pitt and Jolie in the court, it is mentioned that they expect the trial to run for over 2 weeks. While the trial date is yet to be determined, the F1 star revealed that the case might get complicated, as foreign parties are involved.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to battle it out

The Château Miraval winery was bought by Pitt and Jolie ahead of their marriage in 2008. Following the couple’s split, the actor revealed that they planned to pass it down to their six children. However, his ex-wife broke the promise.

According to the reports from US Weekly, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars had promised that neither of them would sell their separate shares in the winery without informing the other.

While the exes parted ways, they continue to hold a stake in the winery. Almost five years after splitting up, the actress informed her ex-husband that he wanted out of the property.

In the official mail that Jolie sent across, she mentioned, “In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on.”

Advertisement

She further added, “I’ve been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.”

Meanwhile, in his lawsuit, the Wolfs actor claimed that Jolie had sold her stake in the French Miraval to the Stoli Group without consulting with him. He went on to claim that the decision was made against the agreement that was made.

Further details about the case trial will be rolled out soon.

ALSO READ: Why is Angelina Jolie Accused of 'Haunting' Brad Pitt After Finalizing Years-Long Divorce? Find Out F1: The Movie Connection