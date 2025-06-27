Travis Kelce Reveals His Sweet Nickname for Taylor Swift Following Pop Icon’s Shake it Off Performance, Check Out

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been one of the most adorable couples in the industry. As the fans have loved the duo chemistry, the NFL star and the musician, too, have made sure to give the audience what they want while always being in support of each other.

As for their latest loved-up moments, the Kansas City Chiefs star went on to reveal his sweet nickname for his girlfriend.

The NFL took to their social media to share a carousel post of Swift performing at the Tight Ends and Friends concert. Impressed by the pop star’s singing, the athlete under his post went on to write, “Turn me up Tay Tay!!”

Travis Kelce cheers Taylor Swift as she performs in Nashville

The Kansas City Chiefs player is often seen in support of his girlfriend. The soccer star would also show up at Swift’s Eras Tour concert, cheering the singer on as she performed for thousands of her fans.

As for the latest concert, the Bad Karma crooner donned a black mini-dress with a belt and performed at the evening in Nashville. At the Tight Ends and Friends concert, the musician also dedicated the lyrics to the players and her man.

She said, “We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play, and these are the tight ends,” ahead of singing her hit song, Shake it Off.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t the only moment that the couple shared together at the event. In a TikTok video that was circulated on the internet, the duo was seen slow dancing to a remix of Swift’s 2014 track.

As for Swift’s nickname, it isn’t the first time that Kelce mentioned it on the public platform. Previously, the NFL star joined Taylor for her performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart at the London Eras Tour.

Speaking about it later, Travis Kelce said, “She was so fun about it. And you know, I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a relationship since July 2023.

