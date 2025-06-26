F1 (Formula One) Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer scores strong advance booking in India, headed to open at Rs 5 crore

Brad Pitt's much-awaited movie F1 (Formula One) is all set to hit the screens in a couple of hours. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sports drama is among the most anticipated movies of Hollywood this year, and has generated a solid buzz not only in the US but also in the Indian markets.

Advertisement

F1 (Formula One) sells 65,000 tickets in top national chains in India

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures and Apple Original Films, F1 has recorded impressive pre-sales at the Indian box office. As per estimates, the Brad Pitt starrer has sold over 65,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the first day alone.

The advance booking of F1 indicates a good opening at the Indian box office. Usually, Hollywood movies, apart from IP/franchise films, do not open with an opening of Rs 5 crore plus in India, but F1 has the potential to emerge as an exception. As per current trends, the Brad Pitt starrer has chances of not only surpassing the Rs 5 crore net mark on its opening day, but also to touch the Rs 6 crore figure. However, a lot will depend on its spot-booking and walk-ins.

Given multiple releases this weekend, F1 is releasing on a decent number of screens. As soon as word-of-mouth flourishes, the stakeholders are expected to add more shows, seeing the audience’s reception and demand. It will face tough competition from Kajol's MAA, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, and Rekha's Umrao Jaan re-release.

Advertisement

F1 (Formula One) worldwide box office projections

On the global front, the sports drama is projected to debut with USD 100 million plus, which will be a banger start for a standalone movie. It is expected to gross USD 40 million to USD 50 million on its opening day in the domestic markets alone.

If it stands on the expectations, the movie will storm past the opening day collections of the M3GAN sequel at the US box office. Reportedly, the movie is mounted on a high budget of USD 200 million.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office Battle: Warner Brothers clubs F1 with Jurassic World & Superman; Fights with PVRInox to win showcasing against Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa