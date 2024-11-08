'Yes I'm handsome': When BTS’ Jin flustered EXO’s Chaneyol, Red Velvet’s Irene, and TWICE’s Sana with sudden reply

BTS’ Jin never shies away from defining himself as ‘worldwide handsome’ and we agree he is. The charming K-pop idol is considered one of the top visuals in the K-content world and is often the first choice for many advertisements. But, his confidence adds more charm to his personality and a few of his co-MCs had the opportunity to witness it live.

Back in 2017, Jin along with EXO’s Chanyeol, Red Velvet’s Irene, and TWICE’s Sana, was the MC for SBS Gayo Daejeon. He was reading a comment from a fan on the stage which said, “Jin you are handsome”.

Without blinking, the BTS member replied, “Yes, I’m handsome.” His answer immediately had his co-hosts rolling on the floor. They were also startled by his straightforward reply while feeling frustrated with the timing.

The clip went viral online and it is still considered one of the most hilarious moments in K-pop. Not only is the Astronaut singer handsome, but he is also incredibly funny and his comic timing might just be the best among his peers.

Watch the clip here:

On the work front, Jin is currently gearing up for the release of his first solo album Happy, which is set to be unveiled on November 15. On October 25, he dropped I’ll Be There as the pre-release track for this forthcoming album. With this, he is making his solo comeback after 2 years since the release of The Astronaut.

The pre-release song has become a fan favorite, while also soaring high on global music charts. Now, excitement runs high for Happy, especially since on song included in this album will also feature Red Velvet’s Wendy.

Apart from music, the BTS member is also investing his time in some different ventures. He marked his first activity after military discharge with a guest appearance on the MBC variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

Now, he is set to appear in KIAN’s Bizarre BnB, which will be released on Netflix. In addition, he has been also releasing his own show RUN JIN, while getting ready to appear on an outdoor food show titled Handsome Guys.

