ENHYPEN drops surprise June 5 comeback announcement following show-stopping debut at Coachella 2025

Global K-pop sensation ENHYPEN has confirmed their long-awaited comeback, set to drop on June 5 and the announcement has already sent ripples of excitement through the fandom. The revelation came during a surprise Weverse live broadcast on April 13, shortly after the group wrapped up their debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Advertisement

Still riding the adrenaline of performing on one of the world’s most iconic stages, the seven members, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki, gathered for a live stream to reflect on their experience and connect with their fans, ENGENEs. During the casual yet heartfelt interaction, the group stunned fans by casually dropping the comeback date, saying, “We’re making a comeback on June 5.” The announcement instantly lit up social media.

This upcoming release marks their first comeback in approximately seven months since the launch of their November 2024 repackaged album ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-. That album saw both critical acclaim and commercial success, further solidifying ENHYPEN’s position as one of the most prominent fourth-generation boy groups in K-pop. Since their debut, ENHYPEN has continued to show a unique fusion of storytelling, creative choreography, and genre-blending music, making each comeback a highly anticipated event.

Just hours before the comeback news, ENHYPEN took the Coachella stage by storm with an intense and tightly synchronized 45-minute set that garnered massive attention both on-site and online. As the first K-pop boy group of their generation to perform at the legendary festival, expectations were high and ENHYPEN delivered in every sense.

Advertisement

They kicked off their set with adrenaline-pumping performances of Blockbuster and Blessed-Cursed, quickly commanding the attention of the audience. They seamlessly transitioned into fan-favorite tracks such as Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), Paradox Invasion, and Paranormal, maintaining high energy levels and flawless stage presence throughout.

Their expansive setlist also included newer tracks like XO (Only If You Say Yes) and No Doubt, which blended seamlessly with previously released hits Sweet Venom, Daydream, Moonstruck, Bite Me, Drunk-Dazed, and Brought The Heat Back. Each performance highlighted ENHYPEN’s ability to balance strong live vocals, sharp choreography, and emotional storytelling, all under the pressure of a globally streamed music festival.

With Coachella now behind them and a comeback on the horizon, fans are buzzing with theories and expectations. Will the group return to the darker themes seen in earlier albums, or will they explore a lighter, more ethereal concept? As the countdown to June 5 begins, fans around the world are waiting with bated breath for what ENHYPEN has in store.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN sets Coachella 2025 stage on fire with show-stopping performance; BLACKPINK’s Lisa spotted vibing in crowd