ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo faces 'dangerous' mobbing at airport en route Tokyo flight, fans say 'let him breathe'

Cha Eun Woo is set to enlist in the military on July 28. Ahead of that, he wanted to meet his fans and share memorable moments together. As his last official schedule before starting his mandatory services, he is set to hold The Royal fan meet in Japan on July 15.

A larger number of Korean fans gathered to send him off at the airport; however, the crowd situation turned extremely chaotic and concerning.

Cha Eun Woo mobbed at airport en route Japan flight

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo had a dramatic arrival at Gimpo Airport yesterday. His hopes for a peaceful departure to Tokyo were crushed by an overwhelming surge of fans. The fervent supporters surrounded him, and his bodyguards struggled to control the situation.

With the crowd closing in on all sides, Cha Eun Woo almost got squeezed and faced significant difficulty in moving. Thus, his progress toward the flight was extremely uncomfortable.

Cha Eun Woo maintained his calm amid the chaotic airport situation

Despite the overwhelming crowd, the True Beauty star kept his cool and smiled at his fans. He bowed, waved at them, and made cheek hearts, earning praise for his sweet personality. He handled the situation very calmly, showcasing his mature side.

Fans who watched the clips online shared their concerns regarding the safety of the idol-actor and criticized the mob for not reciprocating Cha Eun Woo's respectful demeanor.

Fan reactions to the overcrowding around Cha Eun Woo at airport

Fans were annoyed at the unpleasant experience Cha Eun Woo had at the airport and asked the crowd to "let him breathe." They called the situation "dangerous" and wanted his agency to protect him. According to them, at least 10 bodyguards were needed to guarantee his safety. They expressed disappointment in the people who touched him and almost made him fall by closing in on him.

The fans recalled BTS' V facing a similar situation at the Incheon airport about a week ago. According to them, the best way to avoid artist mobbing at the airport is to keep their schedules under wraps.

