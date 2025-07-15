Has Lokesh Kanagaraj really bagged Rs 50 crore as fees for Rs 350 crore budget film Coolie? Filmmaker spills tea

When it comes to Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj has left no stone unturned for one of his most ambitious action thrillers. Starring stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan, Shoubin Shahir, Upendra, and more, the movie is made on an astounding budget of Rs. 350 crores.

Is Lokesh Kanagaraj really getting paid Rs. 50 crore for Coolie?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lokesh Kanagaraj broke his silence on whether he indeed bagged Rs. 50 crore as fees for directing Coolie. The filmmaker had a very interesting response to it.

He recalled the massive success of his last film, Leo, which earned Rs. 600 crore at the box office, and added that it was quite natural that his fees would be doubled after this.

Lokesh said, “You might ask me about my Rs. 50 crore remuneration, but it stems from the fact that my last film, Leo, did very well at the box office and collected in the range of Rs. 600 crore. So it is only natural that my remuneration also got doubled. This is a demand and supply field, and I am working hard for every penny.”

When will Coolie’s trailer be released?

In the same interview, the filmmaker answered one of the most buzzed-about questions about Coolie’s trailer. As innumerable fans await to witness what’s in store for them with this film, Lokesh finally revealed the date for the same.

He said, “I want to deliver one trailer and then the film. More than that, anything will be a giveaway. All I wanted to deliver was one trailer, and the date is August 2.”

When Nagarjuna revealed he’ll be locking horns with Rajinikanth in Coolie

Just a few days back, Nagarjuna Akkineni revealed some spoilers about his portions in Coolie. The actor mentioned how he, as the antagonist, would be locking horns with Rajinikanth.

He added, “This was a fun experience because of how different it is from what I've done so far. Being the main antagonist, I had many scenes with Rajinikanth sir... It's him against me..”

For the unversed, Coolie’s date of release, August 14, clashes with another big-budget film, War 2, which is also hitting big screens on the same date. It remains to be seen how the two movies fare at the box office, despite the clash.

