ASTRO’s song tribute to Moonbin faces backlash from fans: 'Arohas hate things like this'; here's why

ASTRO is at the center of both heartfelt support and heated debate as the group prepares to honor late member Moonbin with a new tribute project and an upcoming concert. While many see the efforts as a moving celebration of his life, others have expressed discomfort, sparking discussions online.

On April 19, Fantagio will release a special single titled Moon, a collaborative tribute crafted by some of Moonbin’s closest friends and colleagues. According to the agency, the song aims to serve as a gift of comfort for fans still grieving the beloved idol’s passing. The project boasts an impressive lineup, including ASTRO members themselves, as well as artists from groups such as VIVIZ, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and HELLO GLOOM.

Adding an especially personal touch is the participation of Billie’s Moon Sua, Moonbin’s younger sister, who has been vocal about her wish to continue her brother’s legacy. Fantagio emphasized that Moon was created out of love and solidarity, representing the heartfelt emotions of those who shared meaningful bonds with Moonbin. The agency shared that they hoped the song would bring peace to fans around the world who continue to hold Moonbin in their hearts.

However, despite the project's touching intentions, the announcement sparked controversy among some netizens and fans. A viral post on an online community site criticizing the project gained over 60,000 views in a short span of time. The post questioned whether the release of the song and the scheduling of a new concert, which notably features former member Rocky, were truly respectful tributes or simply a way to profit from the tragedy.

The post read, “Moonbin is still not in their sight, and the members are just caught up in their own emotions and come up with things like this for their own good. Do you feel more at ease doing this? But even if that is, that is a problem,” as translated by Koreaboo.

“AROHAs never asked for anything and hate things like this. But to think that the members thought of this. You guys are celebrities, so you should try to read fans’ thoughts, too. Honestly, if you want to sell well, you should be able to read the room,” the poster criticized.

Still, while a section of netizens voiced skepticism, a much larger portion of the fandom and the general public rushed to defend the members and their intentions. Many pointed out that Moon Sua's participation should be seen as a sign that the project has the blessing of Moonbin's family. Supporters argued that ASTRO and the involved artists have every right to mourn their friend and celebrate his life through their music, something that has always been a central part of K-pop culture.

Fans criticized the negativity, arguing that those making such harsh comments couldn't truly be considered real fans. They pointed out that the time to cherish Moonbin’s memory is precious and accused the critics of being disrespectful under the guise of concern. Some questioned whether these individuals expected ASTRO to stop holding concerts entirely, emphasizing that it’s not up to outsiders to dictate how Moonbin should be remembered.

