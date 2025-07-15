The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 14 Episode: Hope’s Tumor Bombshell Shocks Bill as Liam Wakes Up

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, July 14, shows Hope dropping shocking news that left Bill reeling while Liam finally woke up in the hospital. The episode also covered tense moments between Ridge and Bill and emotional updates about Luna’s death.

Hope’s slip shocks Bill

At the hospital, Hope’s slip about Liam’s brain tumor stunned Bill. Hope told Bill that Liam had been battling an inoperable tumor and had hidden it from everyone. Bill was shocked to hear this and struggled to believe it. He demanded answers, but Hope made it clear that Bill had no right to sympathy after what Liam had faced.

While Bill and Ridge argued about Bill visiting Liam, a nurse confirmed Liam’s vitals were stable. Bridget checked on Liam, and Grace took over to examine him. Grace told Hope and Steffy to wait outside as she focused on Liam’s care. Grace was determined not to lose him.

Meanwhile, Ridge and Bill clashed. Ridge blamed Bill for being selfish and said the guilt would eat him alive if Liam didn’t make it. Bill wanted to see Liam, but Ridge thought that would only upset Liam if he woke up to see Bill there.

Brooke learns the truth about Luna

Brooke arrived and got updates from Taylor about the shooting. Taylor explained that Luna had shot Liam before Liam shot her back to protect Steffy. Brooke was shocked to hear that Luna was dead. Hope and Steffy joined Brooke and Taylor in the waiting area. Ridge and Bill soon showed up too, which only fueled Hope’s anger at Bill.

Elsewhere, Sheila told Deacon that losing Luna felt like losing a piece of herself. Li spoke to Finn about how he felt after Luna’s death. Finn admitted his feelings were complicated. He cared about Luna’s pain, but couldn’t forget her terrible actions. Li advised Finn to focus on moving forward since Luna was gone now.

Deputy Chief Baker came by to talk about Luna’s fate, only to find out she was already dead. The news closed that chapter but left many family wounds behind.

The episode ended with Liam finally waking up. He responded to stimuli and managed to open his eyes. Hope and Steffy were by his side as he whispered a soft “hey,” giving them hope that he would pull through after all.

