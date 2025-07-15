HYBE files objection to Min Hee Jin’s non-indictment, cites court’s stance on ‘intentional disruption’ of ADOR’s structure

The ongoing power struggle between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has taken another major turn. On July 15, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul concluded its year-long investigation into Min Hee Jin. They announced that she will not be indicted on occupational breach of trust charges. The police determined there was no evidence of criminal activity in the allegations brought forward by HYBE.

Advertisement

However, HYBE isn't accepting the decision quietly. The company has stated its intent to formally challenge the outcome. The agency revealed that it has already submitted an objection to the prosecution.

HYBE argues that several developments have taken place since the original complaint. These include the ongoing contract dispute involving the members of NewJeans. The company also claims that new supporting evidence has been submitted during related legal proceedings and should be taken into account.

HYBE maintains allegations against Min Hee Jin

HYBE originally filed a complaint against Min in April 2024. The agency accused her of attempting to take control of ADOR, a HYBE subsidiary and the label behind NewJeans, in violation of her duties as CEO. Min, however, consistently denied these claims. She pointed out that HYBE, which holds an 80% stake in ADOR, remains in full control of the company's structure and governance.

The conflict escalated after Min raised plagiarism concerns involving ILLIT, a rookie group under BELIFT LAB, another HYBE subsidiary. Min claimed that NewJeans' concepts had been copied. She said her complaints triggered a retaliatory audit by HYBE, which ultimately sparked the ongoing legal feud.

Advertisement

Now, HYBE claims that additional evidence has been submitted during related court cases. It prompted the appellate court to take a stern stance on Min Hee Jin's conduct. The Seoul High Court, which is handling the injunction, reportedly assessed that Min "is in a position of intentionally destroying the integrated structure that was the premise of the exclusive contract." In response, HYBE has announced plans to appeal the non-indictment through a formal objection.

HYBE responds to dismissals of other complaints

In addition to Min's case, the police have also decided not to forward several other related complaints involving HYBE and its affiliates. Among the dismissed cases were:

Defamation and false accusation charges filed by Min Hee Jin against BELIFT LAB's management and creative team

Accusations by the fan group Team Bunnies against BELIFT LAB executives for defamation

A complaint by Dolphiners Films CEO Shin Woo Seok against ADOR's current leadership

Advertisement

In each instance, authorities ruled that there were no grounds to pursue criminal charges. They either cite a lack of evidence or determine that statements made by HYBE could be seen as being in the public interest and not intended to defame.

HYBE emphasized that its actions, including internal audits and statements, were conducted through proper channels and were not made with malicious intent. According to the agency, even private messages cited in complaints were obtained legally during formal internal procedures.

ALSO READ: Min Hee Jin cleared of criminal charges in HYBE dispute, Police find no evidence of wrongdoing by former ADOR CEO