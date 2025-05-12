ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo play male lead in IU’s comeback music video; find out when it’s releasing

After much speculation, it's finally confirmed! IU is officially returning to the music scene this May, and fans couldn't be more thrilled. On May 12, EDAM Entertainment released a statement. They confirm that the solo artist is currently working on a brand-new album, aiming for a release within the month. This marks her first musical comeback in over a year, and anticipation is running high across the K-pop world.

IU last impressed listeners with her mini album The Winning in February 2024. She remained active through brand endorsements, concerts, variety appearances, and acting discussions. However, her absence from the music charts has been deeply felt. Now, after a one year and three-month wait, the acclaimed singer-songwriter is ready to make her return.

The news of her comeback was first reported by TenAsia earlier in the day. It sparked immediate excitement among fans and netizens. The report stated that IU was preparing to drop a new album this May and that a special collaboration would be featured in the upcoming music video. Soon after, EDAM Entertainment confirmed the report, making it official and adding even more to the buzz. However, the agency didn’t reveal the album’s exact release date or tracklist.

One of the most talked-about aspects of this comeback is the surprise appearance of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo in the new music video. Known for his dual success as both an idol and actor, Cha Eun Woo's participation adds a layer of excitement for both fan communities. EDAM Entertainment confirmed the cameo, noting that the singer-actor had agreed to join the project in a special capacity.

This marks the duo’s second on-screen interaction following their visually stunning joint photo shoot for a luxury jewelry brand earlier this year. The campaign quickly went viral. Fans were expressing hopes of seeing the two stars in a shared project beyond fashion. Their visual chemistry and effortless charm sparked widespread demand for a formal collaboration. And now, that wish is finally being fulfilled.

The news has taken over social media. Fans are speculating about the music video’s theme, the concept of IU’s new era, and the possible storyline involving the ASTRO member. Given IU’s history of cinematic, story-driven music videos, expectations are sky-high for a compelling visual experience.

IU has a long-standing reputation for delivering work that resonates across generations. Whether it’s tender ballads, upbeat pop, or experimental sounds, IU’s versatility shines through in every genre. Her artistry consistently breaks boundaries and redefines what solo artists in K-pop can achieve. As the countdown to IU’s official comeback begins, fans can expect more teasers, visuals, and possibly a concept film in the coming weeks. After more than a year of waiting, her return promises to be one of the most major musical moments of 2025.

