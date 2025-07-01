Anirudh Ravichander recalls Rajinikanth’s reaction to Coolie song Chikitu: ‘He said it is going to be difficult…’

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers dropped the film’s first single track, titled Chikitu, with Anirudh Ravichander recalling the superstar’s first reaction to it.

What did Rajinikanth feel about Chikitu?

In a video shared by Sun Pictures, the musician said, “Rajini sir has a practice where he doesn’t listen to a song before the shoot, except for Hukum. This time he heard it only during the shoot, and from the way we see him perform, we can tell he enjoyed doing it.”

“After the 1st day of shoot, he said he liked the song, but it would be difficult for him to dance to it, being his old and rugged style of dancing. When we saw the visuals, we were blown away. After 30-40 years, you can see Rajini sir in local Tapori style,” Anirudh added.

Talking more about it, the composer credited Lokesh Kanagaraj of being a T Rajhendherr fan himself and has enjoyed working on it. Moreover, Anirudh was in high praise for the visuals from the movie and complimented Sandy Master’s choreography for it.

The song Chikitu is a banger packed with Rajinikanth’s iconic suave mannerisms. The track features the superstar looking stylish as ever, packing a punch to every beat.

With the music video having some visuals from Coolie itself, the rest features Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from him, T Rajendherr and lyricist-singer Arivu are also part of it.

Tune into Coolie song Chikitu

Coolie is an upcoming actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which is said to feature the superstar in a negative role, stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles.

As Bollywood actor Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance, the movie showcases an ensemble cast of actors, including Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (in a dance number), and many more.

Coming to Rajinikanth's work front, the actor is currently shooting for Jailer 2. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is a follow-up to the 2023 release Jailer, with the superstar reprising his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

