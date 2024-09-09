MAMAMOO’s Hwasa reveals her September 19 solo comeback date with interesting first teaser; Watch

Fans can get excited for MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s return! She has announced a solo comeback in September, complete with an intriguing first teaser.

On September 9 at 1 PM KST, Hwasa announced her comeback with a GUESS WHAT teaser. In the short clip, Hwasa is seen reading a newspaper with the bold text, HEY GUESS WHAT. When she flips the newspaper over, it reveals that her comeback is set for September 19 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST.

Watch below-

In February 2019, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa made her solo debut with the song Twit, which topped the Circle Digital Chart and won Song of the Year at the Gaon Chart Music Awards. In 2020, Hwasa debuted with the Refund Sisters, releasing the hit single Don't Touch Me, which topped the charts in South Korea.

The following year, she released her EP María, which reached number five in South Korea, and its lead single María peaked at number two on the Gaon Charts, earning her a Golden Disc and an Mnet Asian Music Award. In 2023, Hwasa left RBW and signed with P Nation, releasing her second digital single, I Love My Body, which charted in the top ten on both the Circle Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in the United States.

Hwasa frequently cites Beyoncé as a major musical inspiration. She has shared that after someone criticized her appearance despite acknowledging her unique talent and vocal ability, she spent the night watching Beyoncé videos for comfort and motivation.

Even before her K-pop debut, Hwasa’s talent was recognized by several South Korean artists. At just 18, she was featured on tracks by artist Solbi and the band Standing Egg. Hwasa debuted as a member of the girl group MAMAMOO on June 19, 2014. She quickly became one of the leading voices in the group with the release of their debut single, Mr. Ambiguous, from their first extended play (EP), Hello. Hwasa also wrote and composed her first solo song, My Heart/I Do Me, which was featured on the Hello EP.

On March 12, 2024, Hwasa's official fandom name, TWITS, was announced. Her appearances on reality shows like I Live Alone and Let's Eat Dinner Together have significantly influenced restaurant habits, food recipes, and the sales of various foods and related accessories in South Korea. These contributions have helped cement her status as one of the most sought-after and beloved idols.

