Barbie Hsu death: All about Meteor Garden star’s feud with ex-husband Wang Xiaofei before DJ Koo marriage

Barbie Hsu has had a rather turbulent relationship with her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei before she tied the knot with DJ Koo. The couple, who married in 2011, announced their separation after a decade together, citing irreconcilable differences, and filed for divorce in 2021.

In the aftermath of their divorce, Barbie Hsu filed legal actions against Wang, alleging his failure to meet alimony obligations. She also accused him of violating their children's privacy, including her residential address and bank account details, by sharing their images on social media without consent. This prompted her to file a complaint against him for violating the Personal Data Protection Act.

The discord between the former spouses became increasingly public. Wang Xiaofei frequently took to social media to voice grievances, including allegations of infidelity and drug use against his former wife. He also expressed frustration over financial matters, such as claims of still paying utility bills for Barbie Hsu's residence.

Barbie Hsu maintained a more reserved public stance, often responding through legal channels. However, she broke her silence and shared documents refuting Wang Xiaofei's claims: one showed she funded two disputed properties herself, while another, a handwritten note allegedly by Wang, confirmed he borrowed NT$26 million from her for business and legal fees, repaid by 2018.

Barbie Hsu also addressed the accusations directly and said, “You were the one having an affair, not me. After we divorced, I did use your credit card a few times out of anger, but you signed and approved them. The main point is I have never used your credit card to buy things for my husband.” She also accused her ex-husband of physical abuse and also pushed her sister Dee Hsu when he was drunk.

Advertisement

Following that, Wang Xiaofei replied to her allegations, saying that Barbie Hsu lied about the situation and said, “You are not fit to be the mother of my children.” He added, “The truth is, you had a hallucination, and you hit me with a knife, a golf club, and wine bottles.”

In March 2022, Barbie Hsu remarried South Korean musician Koo Jun Yup, known as DJ Koo, just four months after her divorce from Wang Xiaofei.