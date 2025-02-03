Koo Jun Yup's last post with wife Barbie Hsu ahead of her untimely death shows their happy family; PIC

South Korean artist Koo Jun Yeop is currently mourning the loss of his beloved wife, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. She succumbed to influenza-induced pneumonia at just 48 years of age. The ailment struck her while she was on a family trip in Japan during the Lunar New Year holidays. Ironically, her last social media appearance was also with her family on the occasion of the 2025 New Year.

Barbie Hsu 's second husband, Koo Jun Yeop , better known as DJ Koo, shared a group picture with his late wife, Barbie Hsu, and her family on the first day of the new year. They were seen enjoying a gala time as they welcomed 2025 together. With champagne glasses and cute headbands, the family appeared to be having a great time. Everyone had big smiles on their faces in the photo shared on DJ Koo's Instagram post. Barbie Hsu had her hand on his shoulder while posing.

Check out the post here:

The Meteor Garden actress's eye smile brightened up the frame, making her look absolutely adorable for an almost 50-year-old woman. However, her untimely death has robbed her friends, family, and fans of the chance to see her age gracefully. Her passing was confirmed by her sister, Dee Hsu, and her husband, DJ Koo, on Feb 3. When asked by the media to comment on the news of his wife's death, DJ Koo struggled to contain his emotions while responding.

He fought hard to maintain his composure when asked if the devastating news was true. Confirming the tragedy, he emotionally stated, "It is not fake news." In a phone call with the Korean news outlet Ilgan Sports, he revealed that he was still grappling with the reality of his loss. Overwhelmed with grief, he admitted, "I am not okay."

DJ Koo was in his third year of marriage with Barbie Hsu and had been living peacefully with her and her two children from her previous marriage. Tragically, their journey together was cut short by her sudden demise. Fans expressed deep sorrow for DJ Koo, who reunited with Barbie Hsu after a long period of separation, only for their time together to end so quickly.