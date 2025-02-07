Barbie Hsu’s manager defends Koo Jun Yup against insurance fraud; accuses Wang Xiaofei of 'spreading falsehood'

The late Barbie Hsu’s second husband, Koo Jun Yup, was under heavy accusations from her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei's side. On February 7, the Taiwanese actress' manager took to social media to defend Koo Jun Yup and invalidate all false rumors against him. He also lashed out at her ex-husband for attempting to malign their relationship.

The most disrespectful allegation against CLON member Koo Jun Yup was that he had taken out a life insurance policy in Barbie Hsu 's name. However, her manager, Angelina Liao, refuted this claim. Instead, she had only kind words to say about him. She mentioned that Koo Jun Yup, popularly known as DJ Koo , was a caring husband and father. Regarding this, she said, "A true man is someone who protects Barbie Hsu’s children from her perspective."

She also stated, "In her (Barbie Hsu's) mother’s eyes, the three years Barbie Hsu spent with Koo Jun Yup were the happiest of her 48-year life." This was a direct counter to the rumor that Barbie Hsu’s mother considered her ex-husband to be her true love. Additionally, she criticized Wang Xiaofei, saying, "While we are quietly mourning, the other side is desperately spreading falsehoods."

The manager also addressed claims that Wang Xiaofei had paid for a private jet to bring the late actress' ashes back to Taiwan. She ridiculed him by saying, “All he did was instruct the driver to drop him off in front of reporters." She also expressed her displeasure over previous reports that Wang Xiaofei had walked in the rain for 30 minutes to reach his home after returning to Taiwan. According to her, the Chinese businessman had called in reporters to "stage a scene."

Not just her manager, Angelina Liao, but also Barbie Hsu's second husband, DJ Koo, took to Instagram to express his feelings about the undesirable situation through an emotional post on February 6.

His post read, "Even before the pain and mourning of the great loss had passed, some devilish people began to slander my family and my love."

The controversy began with Barbie Hsu’s ex-husband being at the center of legal disputes following her passing. These disputes involved the custody of their children and the distribution of her estate, which ultimately led to the spread of rumors and misinformation.