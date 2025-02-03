Barbie Hsu's relationship timeline: From dating and marriage to Wang Xiaofei to rekindled romance with Koo Jun Yup

Meteor Garden-fame Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu passed away at 48 years of age, after being struck by influenza-induced pneumonia while being on a family trip in Japan during the Lunar New Year holidays. Her demise was mourned by her family, including her sister, her husband, Koo Jun Yup, better known as DJ Koo and even her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei. Here's a look back at her relationship timeline, including dating, getting married, divorcing and then finding love again.

The beloved actress had a much talked about love life. She made headlines back in late 1998 with her relationship with DJ Koo, a member of the legendary K-pop duo CLON. They dated for about a year before breaking up in 2000. They had to part ways, owing to their busy schedules and also because Korean entertainment agencies at the time didn't allow the K-pop idols to date. DJ Koo didn't admit to the relationship until many years later.

In 2010, Barbie Hsu made it to the news articles again for her association with Chinese business tycoon Wang Xiaofei. She realised Wang Xiaofei was the one for her just after being on five dates with him. They got engaged in 2010, just 49 days into their relationship. Barbie Hsu, who was 42 then and Wang Xiaofei, who was 37, got married a year later.

The wedding took place at Sanya, China on March 22, 2011, and they also became proud parents of two kids. Barbie Hsu gave birth to her daughter, Wang Hsi-yueh on April 24, 2014. Two years later, her son, Wang Hsi-lin, was born on May 14, 2016. They were a happy family of four, until things started getting complicated between them, leading to a divorce in 2021. She decided to end the decade-long marriage, due to Wang Xiaofei's alleged infidelity and abuse.

She shared photos of Wang with other women while they were still married. She also accused him of physical abuse, including pushing her and throwing a book at her while she was pregnant. Notably, she was pregnant with his third child, but suggests a miscarriage. The change in his attitude might have come from the frustration of his business not doing well back then. As per the actress, Wang Xiaofei failed to provide financial support to their family.

After the articles about her ugly separation with Wang Xiaofei started lessening in number, she again stirred up social media with her rekindled romance with old flame, Koo Jun Yup. Barbie Hsu remarried DJ Koo three months after her separation from Wang Xiaofei. They have been living as spouses with the actress' children from February 8, 2022, until death separated them.