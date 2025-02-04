Barbie Hsu death: Ex-husband Wang Xiaofei breaks down over demise of 'family' as Koo Jun Yup tries to retrieve ashes

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Taiwanese actress and television personality, Barbie Hsu tragically passed away on February 2, at just 48, after being infected with fatal pneumonia in Japan. She was on a family trip on the occasion of Lunar New Year when the mishap took place, as shared by her sister Dee Hsu on February 3. Her sudden demise left everyone shocked with grief, including her former husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei.

Wang Xiaofei flew all the way from Thailand to Taiwan following the news of Barbie Hsu's passing away. Upon his arrival at Taoyuan Airport on Monday, reporters asked him to comment on the sad news. He looked overwhelmed with grief and requested the gathered press to "speak kindly of Barbie", with clasped hands. He tried to control his emotional outburst back then, as per Hong Kong-based media platform, Dimsum Daily.

When asked about his potential return to Taiwan and whether he planned to visit Japan for Barbie Hsu's cremation ceremony, Wang tearfully shook his head, declining to provide a direct answer. As he was to depart in his electric car, he poignantly said, “She will always be my family.” Taiwanese media further approached him on his way back from the airport.

They recorded the business tycoon walking in the rain for 30 minutes to reach his home. During then, a visibly emotional Wang Xiaofei gave the reporters a respectful bow and entered his house, avoiding any comment on ex-wife. Barbie Hsu and Wang Xiaofei were married to each other from 2011 to 2021, before having an ugly separation. They have two children together, daughter Wang Hsi-yueh and son Wang Hsi-li.

Three months after the divorce, Barbie Hsu remarried K-pop duo CLON member Koo Jun Yup – her old flame. They have been living as spouses with the actress' children since February 2022, until death separated them. As per reports, Koo Jun Yup tried whatever he could to save the Meteor Garden-fame, including seeking medical help thrice, but nothing worked out. Koo Jun Yup and the kids are currently arranging her funeral in Japan, while the mourners are arriving to pay her a last visit.