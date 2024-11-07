BIGHIT Music clarifies BTS 2025 group activity plans intact; confirmed date to be revealed following military discharge

BTS members except for Jin and J-Hope are currently enlisted in the military. However, discussions for their comeback are still going on and the fans are anticipating their return. Due to a statement made by their agency during a conference that the group will be returning in 2026 created confusion. But BIGHIT Muisc has assured that 2025 plans for group activities remain unchanged.

On November 7, 2024, BIGHIT Music revealed to the South Korean news outlet Newsen that discussions with the members about future activities are ongoing, though specific plans and timing will be revealed once final details are established. With several members currently serving in the military, fans have eagerly awaited updates on BTS's highly anticipated comeback as a full group, expected to begin in 2025.

This clarification follows recent remarks from Lee Kyung Joon, CFO of BTS's parent company, HYBE, during an earnings call on November 5, 2024. When asked about BTS’s potential revenue impact in 2026, the CFO noted that while no specific projections for that year have been made, he anticipates that a full-group comeback would generate significant revenue. However, he also emphasized HYBE's intention to grow its other artist portfolios, which may result in BTS’s share of the company's overall revenue being less dominant than before.

Lee Kyung Joon’s mention of 2026 sparked online rumors suggesting BTS’s planned 2025 activities might be delayed. However, HYBE representatives have clarified that the CFO’s comments were in response to potential revenue implications from a possible 2026 tour, not a shift in the expected timeline for BTS's group return. BIGHIT Music reassured fans that there is no change to the previously discussed plans for a 2025 comeback.

In the meantime, several BTS members have already begun to complete their military duties. Jin, the group’s oldest member, was discharged on June 12, 2024, and has been active in solo promotions, for his first solo album, Happy, scheduled for release on November 15, 2024. J-Hope, discharged on October 17, 2024, is also preparing for solo activities.

