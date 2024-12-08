VCHA's KG's lawsuit: Alleged court document 'exposes' JYP Ent's shocking abuse of members leading to self-harm and eating disorder

Trigger Warning: This article includes descriptions of suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders.

VCHA's KG recently announced that she has filed a lawsuit against JYP Entertainment in order to terminate her contract and part ways with the group. In her social media post, the singer revealed that the group has been receiving mistreatment from the agency, which has even led them to extreme situations like self-harm. Now, the lawsuit document has been available to the public, exposing the alleged abuse the members have been putting up with.

In this alleged document, KG claimed that she once found a member in an extreme situation, trying to end her own life by consuming pills after being forced into a deep eating disorder. She also revealed that another member began self-harm after facing mental anguish due to stress. The girl group member allegedly added that she is herself a victim of such mistreatment. She claimed that once she was denied water until she got a dance move right, which resulted in her shoulder tearing, while another time she was blamed for being diagnosed with laryngitis. Both times, she was allegedly forced to work despite doctors' advice to rest.

In another point, KG talked about how the members, including herself, were often subjected to verbal abuse by the staff members. She alleged that once a dance instructor chastised her in front of her bandmates, leading to one member breaking down.

The shocking revelation of them all was the surveillance cameras. The alleged court document exposed that to monitor VCHA members' food consumption, cameras were placed at various locations inside their residences so that they maintained the 'diet', which allegedly meant only consuming salad and no proper meals. However, according to KG, none of these cameras was placed with the group's consent; rather, the agency promised that there would be no surveillance inside their residency.

In addition, she revealed that she was only paid 500 USD a week. The agency used a tricky loophole using their status as 'trainees' to avoid paying KG and the other members under California law.

JYP Entertainment also allegedly purchased a 2.5 million home, forcing the group into living there together and thus creating a massive 'trainee debt' of 500K USD per head.

These revelations have sent the K-pop fans into shock, who can't help but criticize the agency. However, the company has yet to respond to this alleged lawsuit document.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of mental health-related issues, self-harm, or verbal abuse, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help.

