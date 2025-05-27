BLACKPINK wraps jacket shoot for upcoming album ahead of DEADLINE world tour in Seoul: Here’s when it may release

BLACKPINK is officially moving toward their long-anticipated group return, marking their first comeback in nearly three years. According to music industry insiders on May 27, the quartet recently completed the jacket photoshoot for their upcoming album in Seoul last week. This update hinting that preparations are entering full swing.

This new album marks BLACKPINK's first release as a complete group since their second full-length album Born Pink, which dropped in September 2022. The news of the finished album jacket shoot has ignited excitement among fans. It signals that a concrete comeback schedule may be just around the corner.

Advertisement

While an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, YG Entertainment’s executive producer Yang Hyun Suk fueled anticipation on May 26. He stated, “I think I will be able to announce news of BLACKPINK's new music release soon.” His comments suggest that the group’s return will involve not just a single, but a full-fledged album.

When is the new album releasing?

Over the past year, members Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa have each been active with their individual projects, ranging from music releases to fashion and acting ventures. With the group now entering full group mode, fans can expect the four to focus on album production.

YG Entertainment has kept its official stance vague, saying, “Nothing has been decided yet” regarding the album release date. However, insiders point to a possible album drop aligned with, or slightly ahead of, BLACKPINK’s upcoming world tour, DEADLINE.

Global comeback tour kicks off in July

Advertisement

In parallel with their album preparations, BLACKPINK is also gearing up for a new world tour that will bring the group to major stadium venues around the globe. The tour will kick off with two large-scale concerts at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in South Korea on July 5 and 6.

The group is going to visit key cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Tokyo, and more. With the tour schedule already announced, attention is now focused on whether BLACKPINK will showcase any new tracks live during the opening shows in Goyang.

Fans await more album details

This comeback holds special significance as it marks BLACKPINK’s return as a group after years. Ever since hints of a 2025 comeback and tour emerged late last year, fans have been waiting for a concrete update. The completed jacket photoshoot is being seen as the clearest sign yet that the new era of BLACKPINK is about to begin.

Advertisement

Although specific details about the album’s concept, tracklist, or official release date remain under wraps, excitement continues to mount. With the clock ticking toward their July concerts, the global fandom is watching closely.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK announces DEADLINE world tour schedule featuring 16 stops including Goyang, Los Angeles, New York and more