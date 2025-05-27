BLACKPINK announces DEADLINE world tour schedule featuring 16 stops including Goyang, Los Angeles, New York and more

BLACKPINK is coming to your area soon! The girl group's agency announced the dates and venues of their DEADLINE world tour on May 27. The quartet is set to be back with full-group concerts, kicking off on July 5 and concluding on January 25. The girl group will be visiting 16 cities, with the first stop being a domestic one and the rest overseas. Fans are thrilled at the news drop, however, some have expressed shock and frustration regarding a few things. Keep reading to know what they are about.

One of the biggest names of the K-pop sphere, BLACKPINK will be taking the stage as a group for the first time after their 2023 Coachella act. Hence, anticipation for thrilling, high-octane DEADLINE shows are now in swing. They will be performing in the iconic Goyang Stadium of South Korea during the first two days of the tour– July 5 and 6. After 6 days, the group will be headed to the popular stop, Los Angeles. It will be followed by their Chicago, Toronto and New York acts, also scheduled in the same month.

With the arrival of August, we will see BLACKPINK taking over Paris, Milan, Barcelona and London. September has been kept free for the girls to rest before they hit the stages of Kaohsiung and Bangkok the following month. November includes shows in Jakarta, Bulacan and Singapore with nothing planned for December. The penultimate stop Japan will feature shows in Tokyo from January 16 to 18, 2025, and the last two shows will take place in Hong Kong on January 24 and 25.

Why are BLINKs unhappy about the DEADLINE world tour announcement?

Many fans wondered why the girl group had skipped Malaysia, a pivotal place for K-pop concerts. While others expressed frustration regarding no announcements of any full-group album release as of yet. Previously, on May 25, Yang Hyun Suk, founder and executive producer of YG Entertainment, shared the company's plans for its artists, including that of BLACKPINK. Although he confirmed that new music was on the way for the group, he also mentioned that no dates for the comeback was fixed yet, sparking discontent among BLINKs.

