BLACKPINK's 2016 hit Playing With Fire becomes their 9th music video to amass 900 million views: WATCH

BLACKPINK has achieved yet another milestone in their legendary K-pop career. One of their earliest hits, Playing With Fire, has surpassed a whopping 900 million views on its music video. This marks the girl group's 9th music video to achieve the feat. Fans rejoice as the quartet reaches another milestone ahead of their long-awaited comeback in 2025.

On December 8 at around 4 AM KST, BLACKPINK's music video for Playing With Fire amassed an impressive 900 million views, with the current being 900,065,578 million. Released on October 31, 2016, it took a little more than 8 years for the song to achieve the remarkable feat. Meanwhile, this is the group's ninth music video to reach this milestone.

Their previous hits like Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, WHISTLE, DDU-DU-DDU-DU, How You Like That, AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST, Ice Cream, and Pink Venom.

Congratulations BLACKPINK!

Playing With Fire was released in 2016, following the success of BLACKPINK's debut tracks WHISTLE and BOOMBAYAH. This tropical house-influenced track became a massive hit, ranking high on music charts in both South Korea and globally. It became the quartet's second song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, marking a promising start for the group. In addition, with this track, BLACKPINK became the fifth K-pop act to enter the Canadian Hot 100 chart.

The song explores the raging side of love that cannot be controlled. Alongside power-injecting lyrics, the music video also features a great dance performance by the four members that went quite viral back in 2016.

BLACKPINK hasn't had a release since their 2022 album Born Pink. In the past two years, all four members, including Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa, focused on their respective solo careers, reaching many milestones. Although they are still under YG Entertainment for their group activities and for their individual careers, the members have decided to part ways. Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa have launched their own companies, while Rosé chose to sign with THE BLACK LABEL.

The group is confirmed to make a comeback in 2025, shutting down the disbandment rumors. Following their comeback release, they will also embark on a world tour, as announced by YG Entertainment.

