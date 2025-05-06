BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals 4-month prep for intense Coachella performance and first reaction to Met Gala look

BLACKPINK member Jennie turned heads with her third appearance at the Met Gala this year. She sported a custom vintage Chanel outfit that exuded regal sophistication. The artist was equally hooked on her look, as her fans were. She opened up about the same with Emma Chamberlain during her behind-the-scenes conversation with Vogue on May 5. She also talked about her intense preparations for Coachella 2025 and how she unwound during the grueling rehearsals.

Jennie was asked by the host leading up to this week how she was feeling. Relying on that, she revealed how tough it was taking the Coachella 2025 stage and walking the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet in just a span of two weeks. The BLACKPINK member said, "Honestly, it was a lot. I just came out of four months of preparing for Coachella." After dazzling audiences with her two-day Coachella performances, Jennie headed home for a brief respite before gearing up for her next major appearance—the Met Gala.

She revealed being "obsessed" with her custom Chanel look for the big night. She gushed over the intricate details of the outfit, including the "beautiful pearls and the hat and the camellia (on the dress' neckline)." She expressed her feelings about her Victorian-era-themed fit in a dramatic way by exclaiming, "I'm crying!" Thanks to her home visit, she looked more energetic than ever.

She mentioned, "I knew mad was happening," referring to her Met Gala pre-preparation period. Hence, the past couple of months had been "insane" for Jennie, with Coachella and the Met Gala on her plate. However, she can be said to have coped with all of them gracefully, exuding mental strength. During the period, to keep her mind and body calm, the rapper revealed doing some relaxing activities. She took cold plunges, enjoyed her time at the sauna and, most importantly, found solace in her quality time with family and pet dog.

