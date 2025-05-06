Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK’s Jennie shuts down the blue carpet in black and white Chanel fit
It’s BLACKPINK in your area all the way as Jennie Kim makes her way to the Met Gala carpet for this year’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie is here and she’s making it known that’s she’s here to kill it with fashion! Making a statement once again, the singer and actor stunned in a black and white gown, in style with the theme of this year’s Met Gala, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
This ain’t her first rodeo, and Jennie Kim is pulling out all the stops for the 2025 version.
Check out her full outfit, top to bottom, custom Coco Chanel, a classic for the fashionista.
Speaking to Vogue about the upcoming BLACKPINK tour, the rapper shared, “It’s gonna be good, and we’re really excited to meet our fans”, but refrained from spoiling too much.