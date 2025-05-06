Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Jennie and Gigi Hadid exude royalty in a sweet moment before walking blue carpet; see pic
A union of queens! Jennie and Gigi Hadid exuded regal charms as they posed together at the prestigious event. Read to know more.
The 2025 edition of the Met Gala, the biggest fashion extravaganza, unfolded on May 5, featuring an impressive lineup of celebrities, including A-list actors, models, K-pop stars and more. BLACKPINK's Jennie, a highly anticipated attendee, made her third consecutive appearance at the event, stunning with an unforgettable look. Besides her outfit, her unexpected interaction with top model Gigi Hadid broke the internet.
BLACKPINK member Jenni and Gigi Hadid posed for a quick photo session at the Met Gala 2025 and fans can't get enough of the moment. The two of them exude distinct charms as they bring this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style to life. In the picture, we see the duo standing tall exuding regal charms in polished, statuesque looks. Jennie went for an eligent black and white Chanel outfit, giving a nod to the English dandyism.
Her black and white pearl-studded off-shoulder gown with a little tuxedo-like necline detail, paired with an English hat screams Victorian era. Her outfit has a witty blend of the men's and women's clothing of the era. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, dazzled in a golden punk pop look.