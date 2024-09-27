BLACKPINK's Jennie teases solo comeback on October 11 with new hazy PRE-TTY-GIRL teaser clip; WATCH

It seems like BLACKPINK’s Jennie is ready to steal the spotlight once again with the tease of her much-anticipated solo comeback, set for October 11, 2024. On September 27, the multi-talented artist sent fans into frenzy with a mysterious and visually stunning teaser clip for her presumably new track titled PRE-TTY-GIRL. The hazy, shaky visuals paired with Jennie’s sultry vocals announcing “PRE-TTY PRE-TTY GIRL” have left fans buzzing with excitement and speculation.

Take a look at the clip here;

Earlier, on September 25, Jennie posted a captivating snippet on her Instagram, where she stylishly adhered a flyer to a wall. The flyer boldly declared, “CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS,” before she elegantly walked away, leaving fans intrigued by the cryptic message. These playful hints have sparked rampant speculation about the themes and direction of her upcoming project, further igniting her fanbase’s enthusiasm.

Adding to the intrigue, BLACKPINK member's official channels released a series of puzzle-like images that, when pieced together, revealed a photo of Jennie walking alongside the numbers 1011. This visual clue has solidified fans’ beliefs that her comeback will indeed occur on October 11, igniting discussions across social media platforms.

Here are the pictures for Jennie’s PRE-TTY-GIRL;

Rumors suggest that PRE-TTY-GIRL may be a part of her highly anticipated solo album, which Jennie has been working on since launching her own company, ODDATELIER, in late 2023. This solo endeavor marks a significant step in her career, as she has officially partnered with Columbia Records for her upcoming projects. With hints of a full album release by the end of 2024, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting new music.

Jennie has always been a trailblazer, having made her solo debut ahead of her BLACKPINK members with the hit single SOLO. Her release, You & Me, showed her growth as an artist and was a highlight of the group's BORN PINK world tour. Now, with the exciting promise of new music just around the corner, Jennie's fans can’t help but feel the thrill of what’s to come. As the countdown to October 11 begins, one thing is certain: Jennie is set to dazzle the world once more.

