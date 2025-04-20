Did Jennie ‘ignore’ Lisa’s rumored boyfriend? Coachella clip of BLACKPINK member overlooking Frédéric Arnault leaves fans talking

BLACKPINK’s Lisa delivered a sensational solo performance on April 18, during the second weekend of Coachella 2025, solidifying her reputation as a powerhouse on the global stage. Fans and critics alike were quick to praise the enhancements made to her stage compared to the previous weekend which elevated the overall viewing experience.

Advertisement

Lisa’s commanding stage presence, combined with her effortless charisma, electrified the audience. She performed a stunning set that showcased her versatility, mixing high-energy dance tracks with smooth vocal moments. Fans celebrated the fact that Lisa managed to raise the bar even higher, offering a performance that was described as both more refined and impactful.

However, while Lisa was undoubtedly the star of the night, some attention shifted toward a few high-profile figures spotted among the crowd, particularly Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer and rumored to be romantically linked to Lisa. Adding to the excitement, Lisa’s fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie was also seen attending the performance.

Jennie, who has been enjoying her solo projects and international appearances, attended Lisa’s Coachella performance to show her support. Clad in a hoodie, sunglasses, and a scarf wrapped around her face, Jennie clearly hoped to blend in with the crowd. But eagle-eyed fans quickly identified her, sharing videos online of her dancing, singing along, and visibly enjoying Lisa’s performance.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Frédéric Arnault’s presence also stirred buzz among attendees and fans online. The French businessman has been linked to Lisa for some time, and his appearance at such a major event fueled speculation that he was there to quietly support her once again.

Yet, what really caught the internet’s attention was a subtle but telling moment involving Jennie and Arnault. Toward the end of Lisa’s set, Jennie appeared to leave the venue in a noticeably hurried and strategic manner. Video clips show Jennie making her way out of the crowded area swiftly, without pausing or interacting with other attendees. Fans pointed out that Arnault was nearby but received no apparent acknowledgment or glance from Jennie.

This led to intense online discussion. Some fans interpreted Jennie's quick exit as her attempt to avoid unnecessary attention or a chaotic crowd, a reasonable move given her global fame. However, others read into the body language and lack of interaction, speculating that there might be an underlying tension between Jennie and Arnault, with a few going as far as to claim that Arnault seemed to expect at least a casual greeting but was deliberately ignored.

Advertisement

Theories began circulating on social media: Did Jennie intentionally snub Arnault? Was there past friction between them? Was Jennie simply being cautious to avoid being caught in another media frenzy? While there is no clear answer, the incident has undeniably sparked a frenzy among fans, who are busy crafting their own interpretations.

Interestingly, many praised Arnault for showing up to Lisa’s performance. Fans admired that, regardless of any rumored relationship status, he showed up quietly to support her without overshadowing her performance. In the meantime, Lisa’s performance continues to be a hot topic, receiving acclaim for her choreography, energy and talent.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans spot rumored boyfriend on her phone lock screen at Coachella 2025: ‘Is that Frédéric Arnault?’