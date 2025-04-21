‘Mom, I love you’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up mid-performance during Coachella 2025 weekend 2; watch

The desert air of Indio, California, was buzzing with excitement once again as the second weekend of Coachella 2025 unfolded from April 18 to 20. Among the many standout performances, BLACKPINK’s Jennie emerged as a highlight, delivering a solo set that not only showcased her star power but also captured hearts with a deeply emotional moment.

Returning to Coachella after a historic appearance the previous weekend, Jennie took the stage once more on Sunday, April 20, and delivered a high-energy performance that thrilled festivalgoers. Having already made headlines with her stunning solo debut at Coachella’s first weekend on April 13, expectations were sky-high and Jennie did not disappoint.

Performing a dynamic and meticulously curated setlist, Jennie mesmerized the crowd with her powerful vocals, sharp choreography, and magnetic stage presence. Her second-week performance felt even more confident and free-spirited, as she connected with the audience through breathtaking visuals and charisma. Fans waved their light sticks and sang along passionately to every word, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration.

However, it wasn’t just Jennie’s musical prowess that captured attention; it was a spontaneous, heartfelt gesture that truly left an indelible mark. Midway through her set, as emotions visibly surged, Jennie paused between songs. Overcome by the moment, she looked out into the crowd and, with a voice full of emotion, shouted, "Eomma Saranghae!" meaning "Mom, I love you" in Korean.

The moment was made even more touching by the fact that Jennie’s mother was reportedly in the audience, attending her daughter’s performance live. The crowd erupted into cheers, and within minutes, clips of the moment flooded social media. The hashtag #JennieRunsCoachella quickly began trending worldwide as fans shared their pride, admiration, and emotional reactions. Many praised Jennie not just for her talent but for her humility and genuine heart.

After the heartfelt moment, Jennie seamlessly returned to her performance, finishing her set with even greater passion and fire. Jennie’s second weekend at Coachella 2025 was not just another performance; it was a celebration of love, gratitude, and the journey that brought her to one of the biggest stages in the world. It reminded fans that behind the glitz and glamour is a young woman who carries her family, her heritage, and her fans close to her heart.

