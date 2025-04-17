Did Lady Gaga diss BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie with 'never lip sync' comment at Coachella? Here’s what we know

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie made waves at Coachella's Weekend 1 with their electrifying performance, drawing both admiration and playful teasing from the crowd. While many fans were hyped, others had a different take, claiming that the duo’s set had "more lip-syncing than live singing." It didn’t take long for the controversy to escalate, and the internet was buzzing with opinions. But did Lady Gaga, who performed at Coachella on the same weekend, subtly throw shade at BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa?

The stir began when a quote from Lady Gaga resurfaced about her stance on auto-tune and lip-syncing in live performances. "I never lip-sync, I never have lip-synced, and I never will," Gaga declared, adding, "As long as you're paying money to see my show, I’m not gonna waste your time watching a b*tch lip-sync her way through an HBO special." Gaga’s unapologetic stance on live vocals has always been part of her brand, and this bold remark ignited a firestorm online.

However, before jumping to conclusions, here’s the truth: Lady Gaga did not throw shade at BLACKPINK. While the quote itself is undeniably from Lady Gaga, it was taken from a speech she gave during her 2011 Monster Ball tour. The reference to HBO wasn’t related to Coachella 2025, but rather, it was about how her concerts were being recorded for the platform. Back in 2011, BLACKPINK wasn’t even a part of the pop culture landscape. The group wouldn’t debut until 2016. Additionally, Gaga and BLACKPINK have a history of collaboration, having worked together on the track "Sour Candy" from her Chromatica album, putting any feud rumors to rest.

So, despite the viral speculation, Lady Gaga didn’t shade Lisa or Jennie. Instead, this is simply a case of a 2011 quote resurfacing at the perfect (or should we say, imperfect) time.

Some fans quickly drew parallels, suggesting that Lady Gaga’s words were a thinly veiled jab at BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie, whose Coachella performance had sparked lip-syncing rumors. The timing seemed too perfect, with fans speculating that Gaga’s mention of HBO could be a reference to shows like The Idol (featuring Jennie) and The White Lotus (where Lisa made her acting debut). Social media was split—some declared, “The shade is real,” while others sided with Gaga, saying, “She’s right—fans deserve live performances.”

