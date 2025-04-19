Coachella 2025 Week 2: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Olivia Rodrigo cheer Lisa’s electrifying performance

It’s always heartwarming to see artists showing up for one another, especially on big nights. That’s exactly what happened at Coachella 2025 when BLACKPINK’s Jennie and artist Olivia Rodrigo turned up to cheer for Lisa during her highly anticipated performance. The two stars were spotted in the crowd on April 18 as Lisa lit up the Sahara Stage during Weekend 2 of the iconic festival.

Advertisement

As the second weekend rolled in, the energy at Coachella Valley was just as electric—if not more so. Often dubbed the weekend for true music lovers, it brought back major acts to the desert, and BLACKPINK's Lisa’s solo set was one of the most talked-about moments. Her set, packed with bold performances and high-energy visuals, once again drew huge attention both on-site and online.

Fans raved about Lisa’s live vocals, a standout feature from her previous weekend appearance, and she delivered once more, even handling a brief technical hiccup like a pro. Early into the show, her in-ear monitor slipped out, but without missing a beat, she carried on flawlessly. Social media lit up with admiration, with hashtags like #LISACHELLA trending as fans celebrated her stage presence and professionalism. Apart from these, BLACKPINK's Lisa showed that her 'mic was on' during the performance, swiftly shutting down alleged rumors about Lip Sync during the live show at the music festival.

Advertisement

Check out BLACKPINK Lisa's performance snaps from Coachella 2025.

Though BLACKPINK's Lisa’s full setlist was extensive, consisting of 13 tracks, highlights included electrifying performances of Thunder, FXCK UP THE WORLD, LaLisa, and a powerful version of Rockstar, complete with nods to New WomanLifestyle and Money tracks. The K-Pop idol closed with a reprise that left the audience buzzing.

The weekend isn’t over yet for BLACKPINK fans. On April 20, Jennie is set to take the Outdoor Theatre stage for her own performance, adding another high-profile moment to the festival’s final night. Earlier in the weekend, Enhypen is also scheduled to perform on April 19.

Between star-studded crowds and unforgettable performances, Coachella 2025 continues to prove why it’s one of the year’s biggest music events—and why friendships in the industry mean more than just photo ops.

ALSO READ: Did Lady Gaga diss BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie with 'never lip sync' comment at Coachella? Here’s what we know