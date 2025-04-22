Our Unwritten Seoul: GOT7's Park Jinyoung reveals how he turned quiet for Park Bo Young starrer, 'Deep emotional scars...'

GOT7's Park Jinyoung is set to star in a new exciting project following his last work with Roh Jeong Eui, The Witch. He will be seen next taking on the new role of a legal expert in Our Unwritten Seoul, also starring Park Bo Young. He will be caught up in the twin trouble of Park Bo Young's characters in the upcoming romance drama. Recently, he opened up about why he took on the role and what all nuances he kept in mind while filming, as reported by K-media outlet Newsen on April 22.

Park Jinyoung will portray the character of a calm and composed lawyer Lee Ho Su. He is someone who speaks measured words and gives off the impression of an intellectual personality. Regarding why Jinyoung took on the challenging Our Unwritten Seoul role, he stated, As I read the script, I saw how the characters tried to live their lives while hiding deep emotional scars. It felt a lot like real life.”

The GOT7 member further said, “I was really curious about how I could bring a character like Ho Su to life, and that curiosity is what made me choose this project.” He also revealed the changes he made to his speaking pattern to fit the character of Lee Ho Su best. “Even though Ho Su has a lot of lines, I wanted viewers to remember him as a quiet, reserved person. I made a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliver my lines at a steady pace to shape the character," Jinyoung said.

His meticulous approach is building anticipation around his portrayal of Lee Ho Su and his dynamics with Park Bo Young's dual characters. Describing Lee Ho Su, Jinyoung mentioned it being "a character who feels like he’s going through a form of adolescence before fully becoming an adult." As per the actor, even though Lee Ho Su seemed like a perfect man, blessed with good looks and a well-paying, respected job, something held him back from blooming completely, making him layered and interesting.

Thus, Jinyoung's character "hides his pain instead of showing it and works hard not to hurt others. That sincerity is what makes Ho Su such an appealing character,” as per the actor.

