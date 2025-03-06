NCT's Doyoung harassed by sasaeng calls during livestream; fans ask, “when will these witches…”

NCT 127 members Doyoung, Johnny, Mark, and Jungwoo went live on Weverse from Toronto, on March 5, a stop on their fourth world tour. The broadcast was particularly special as it marked a homecoming of sorts for Mark, who is originally from Canada. Fans tuned in excitedly to watch the members interact, joke around, and share moments from their time abroad. However, what was meant to be a lighthearted and fun live session was repeatedly interrupted when Doyoung’s phone began receiving persistent calls; presumably from sasaeng fans.

Throughout the broadcast, Doyoung visibly ignored the calls, refusing to acknowledge them in an attempt to keep the focus on the conversation with fans. However, it quickly became apparent that the interruptions were more than just a minor nuisance. As the calls continued, fans noticed that Johnny, in particular, appeared visibly irritated by the repeated disruptions.

Despite the group’s best efforts to maintain the cheerful mood of the live, the constant disturbances cast a shadow over the session. Many fans watching in real-time recognized that this was not just a random incident; it was yet another case of sasaeng fans attempting to contact idols directly, a growing problem that has plagued many K-pop artists in recent years.

Following the broadcast, social media was flooded with reactions from NCT's fans expressing their frustration and disappointment over the ongoing issue of privacy invasion. Many questioned how these obsessive individuals were able to obtain idols’ personal contact information in the first place, with some speculating that the leaks might be coming from insiders.

Others vent their frustration at the sasaengs, calling their behavior deeply disturbing and intrusive. Some fans pointed out that these stalkers seem to ignore the fact that their actions will only make idols uncomfortable and lead to further restrictions between artists and genuine supporters. Meanwhile, many users called for a more serious classification of sasaeng behavior, arguing that such individuals should not simply be labeled as overzealous fans but as individuals engaging in outright harassment and stalking.

Sasaeng behavior has long been a troubling issue in the K-pop industry. From idols being followed during their private schedules to having their flight details leaked, the extent of these privacy violations has only worsened with the rise of social media and information-sharing platforms. Despite agencies like SM Entertainment taking legal action against such behavior, incidents like these continue to occur, leading fans to demand stricter security measures and harsher consequences for perpetrators.