BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s ME becomes FASTEST album by K-pop female soloist to amass 600 million Spotify streams

Back in 2023, BLACKPINK member Jisoo made her highly-anticipated solo debut with her first single album ME. A year later, it has now reached a huge milestone, further solidifying her name as a star soloist. ME has racked up an impressive 600 million streams on Spotify, making Jisoo the fastest K-pop female solo artist to do so.

According to updates on August 20, ME has finally managed to hit the stream count within just 506 days of its release, making her the first Korean female soloist to achieve the feat. With this, she also shattered the previous record set by her bandmate Rosé, who amassed 600 million Spotify streams in 932 days.

Congratulations to Jisoo on this rare achievement!

On March 31, 2023, Jisoo kickstarted her official solo career with her debut single album ME, featuring two tracks - lead FLOWER and a B-side All Eyes On Me. With just two songs, her debut album soared high on global music charts, bringing in numerous sales records throughout 2023. In 2024, she has been continuing to build on these achievements on major music streaming platforms.

Not too long ago, ME also fetched her a new record as the first female K-pop soloist to surpass 1 billion streams on YouTube Music.

At the same time, the lead track FLOWER’s wild success also helped Jisoo expand her solo global fandom. Upon its release, the song went viral online and the dance channel became a hot trend with numerous participants across the globe.

On this special day, let’s revisit Jisoo’s MV for FLOWER once again:

On the work front, Jisoo has been keeping quite busy after launching her solo agency BLISSOO. Recently, she returned to her actress mode and completed the filming schedule for her comeback drama Influenza with Park Jung Min. This exciting zombie drama is now set to release soon.

Meanwhile, she is also making her film debut with Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, slated to premiere in the summer of 2025. It also stars A-list Korean actors like Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more.

Aside from her acting career, rumor has it that the BLACKPINK member will also release her 2nd solo album soon.

