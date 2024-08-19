When BTS members revealed Blake Lively, Brad Pitt as Hollywood crushes but Jungkook’s answer had them in stitches

BTS members once talked about their favorite Hollywood stars in an interview. RM named Blake Lively, Jin said his favorite was Brad Pitt, but Jungkook’s hilarious answer made everyone burst into laughing instantly. He forgot the name of his Hollywood crush, becoming a viral meme later.

Back in 2017, BTS appeared in an interview with Access Hollywood, dishing on their love for ARMYs. When the interviewer asked the group who was their favorite Hollywood celebs, everyone revealed their names except Jungkook. The golden maknae could only answer, “I know face but I don’t know name”.

His hilarious reply instantly made his bandmates burst into laughter. The interviewer wanted to assist him in remembering so he asked if he knew any movie she was in. But Jungkook continued with his meme-worthy answer saying, “I know movie, but I don’t know movie name”.

The interviewer finally gave up and moved on to V, who then revealed his favorite Hollywood celeb is none other than Rachel McAdams.

For those who don’t know who are the other members’ celebrity crushes, here’s their answer. Jin is a fan of Brad Pitt, while SUGA likes Scarlet Johansson. J-Hope’s favorite is Amanda Seyfried and RM’s crush is Blake Lively. Jimin also didn’t answer but V said he likes Rachel McAdams and Jungkook’s answer we all know now.

On the work front, BTS members are currently completing their mandatory military enlistment except Jin, who was discharged on June 12, 2024. The group hasn’t had a new music release since their 2022 album Proof. However using this break, each member has advanced in their solo careers.

The eldest member Jin is keeping busy with Variety shows and a forthcoming solo album. In July, he also attended the torch relay for the Paris Olympics, representing his country South Korea.

On the other hand, SUGA is going through a difficult time right now, due to his DUI controversy. Meanwhile, J-Hope recently released a new EP Hope on the Street Vol.1, while leader RM made his solo comeback with Right Person, Wrong Place.

Among the maknae line, Jimin also released his sophomore solo album MUSE on July 19 and V dropped a new digital single FRI(END)S. The youngest BTS member Jungkook unveiled Never Let Go as a song for the group’s 11th debut anniversary.

