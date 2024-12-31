BLACKPINK's Lisa and rumoured boyfriend Frédéric Arnault meet her family in Thailand ahead of New Year countdown performance

BLACKPINK's maknae, Lisa has been spotted several times this year spending time with rumoured beau, Tag Heuer CEO, Frédéric Arnault. Today, on December 31, a fan posted a short clip and some images of the K-pop star and her family meeting and greeting the conglomerate heir.

The speculated lovebirds are currently spending time together in Thailand. The fan post shows Lisa and her family bowing and greeting Frédéric Arnault, who also reciprocates the gesture with a sweet smile. See the post by fan account @fredericslisa:

As per another old post of another fan's on Instagram, it was not the first time he travelled to Lisa's hometown with her. The post was made back in September 2023, claiming Arnault had come to Thailand to meet Lisa and her family back then. If that was true, then the French businessman can be said to be associated with Lisa's family for quite some time now. See the post by fan account @lisafredericx:

Not just Arnault, Lisa also met his parents in an event this year. The two of them created a widespread buzz on social media when they appeared together in Paris Fashion Week in October. During then, the K-pop star was spotted with her rumored beau’s close family, fuelling further gossip.

Her interaction with the Arnaults during her attendance of Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2025 show went viral online. In the circulated clips she was seen greeting Bernard Arnault, Frédéric Arnault’s father and the CEO of LVMH. In another clip, she was seen holding and patting Frédéric Arnault’s mother, Hélène Mercier Arnault's arms. This showcased her close bond with them and left fans wondering if she was publicly declaring being a part of his family.

Right from the start of this year, singer Lisa made headlines due to her interaction with the multi-billionaire family. In February, she was spotted walking with Géraldine Guyot, Frédéric Arnault’s sister-in-law, and her rumored beau walked at a short distance with his brother Alexandre Arnault. Even after all these viral videos and media reports, Lisa has refrained from responding to any of the speculations.

Lisa is currently in Thailand due to her Amazing Thailand New Year Countdown performance at ICONSIAM, Bangkok, as a headliner. The K-pop idol will be releasing her debut solo studio album, Alter Ego on 28 February, 2025. She will also be making her acting debut in season three of The White Lotus as Mook, a resort manager in Thailand.

