'I didn’t write…’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa reacts to possibly referencing rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault in Moonlit Floor lyrics

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently taking on a double challenge in her career. Alongside releasing new music, she is also preparing for her acting debut. Her upcoming series, The White Lotus Season 3, is soon to premiere. Ahead of the big day, she has been appearing in many interviews.

In such a session with Billboard, the K-pop icon finally had something to say about her dating rumor involving French Businessman Frédéric Arnault. The speculation about their romance started in 2023 and has since been fueled further by many claims. However, until now, Lisa has kept tight-lipped about the rumor.

In her recent interview with Billboard, she was asked about her dating life, especially about the ‘green-eyed French boy’ lyrics in her latest song Moonlit Floor. Following the release of the song, many thought it was a ‘hard launch’ of her rumored relationship with Frédéric. However, she coyly commented, “Well, I didn’t write the song.”

While she directly denied the dating rumor, she also didn’t confirm it. Her response to the speculation is indeed mysterious, just as her dating life.

On the work front, Lisa has many things lined up this year. First, back in June, she made her highly anticipated solo comeback with an upbeat dance track ROCKSTAR. The song became a massive hit, living up to the expectations following bangers like MONEY and LALISA.

She didn’t keep fans waiting for another hit. A few weeks later, she released New Woman, featuring Spanish singer Rosalia.

This was indeed of of the best collaborations of this year. We are not the only ones saying it as EMAs also did. That’s right, she won the Best Collaboration at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards. Then, a few more days later, she released Moonlit Floor, the aforementioned song that solidified her dating rumor.

She also performed at Victoria’s Secret this year, becoming not only the first K-pop artist but the first Southeast Asian woman to reach the milestone. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3. She will be seen in a resort manager role in this series.