BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops cinematic ROCKSTAR teaser hinting at new release; leaves fans surprised with 7-day countdown till November 20



Lisa from the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been making headlines with her recent releases and performances. The artist dropped a brand new video teaser, hinting at new music release. Moreover, she has also started a countdown till November 20, 2024, which is when the upcoming music will most likely be released.

On November 12, 2024, a seven-day countdown on BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s official website suddenly appeared. The countdown is set to end at midnight on November 20, 2024. Soon after the announcement, a teaser featuring the artist was dropped on LLOUD’s official social media page. She can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with cutouts throughout the outfit. She walks down a long ramp and holds a guitar with ROCKSTAR’s instrumental being played in the background.

Although it has not been revealed what Lisa will be releasing yet, fans are busy making speculations. It could be an album release which might consist of a few more tracks from the artist. On the other hand, some assume that she will be dropping a performance video of ROCKSTAR.

Lisa held a fanmeeting event in Asia across 5 different countries including Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong. The show kicked off on November 11, 2024, and will go on till November 19, 2024. Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. The artist also performed at her first festival as a solo artist at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.

